Best Cyber Monday AirPods and Apple Watch Deals

Black Friday 2022 is done and dusted, but you would be happy to know that most deals are still running. In this article, let’s take a look at the best Apple Watch and AirPods deals available this Cyber Monday.

Best AirPods and Apple Watch Deals This Cyber Monday

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, is available at a $60 discount this Cyber Monday. Launched at the price of $799, you can grab the Apple Watch Ultra for $739 on Amazon right now. Apple Watch Ultra, for those unaware, comes with a big 49mm casing, exclusive watch faces and bands, and many sports and workout features that are missing on the standard models.

➤ Amazon — Apple Watch Ultra [Deal, $60 off]

Apple Watch SE 2

Along with the Watch Ultra, Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch SE 2 earlier this year. Compared to the previous generation, the new Apple Watch SE features a S8 chipset, Crash Detection, International roaming, and better battery life. Launched at a price of $249, the Apple Watch SE 2 is available for only $229 this Cyber Monday. Grab the deal using the links given below.

➤ Amazon — Apple Watch SE 2 [Deal, $20 off]

Apple Watch Series 8

Lastly, Apple’s latest Series 8 smartwatch is also available at an all-time low price this Cyber Monday. Launched at the price of $399, you can grab an Apple Watch Series 8 for $349 today. Amazon and Best Buy have both discounted the newly launched smartwatch. Over the Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 features a new chipset, body temperature sensor, crash detection, and more.

➤ Amazon — Apple Watch Series 8 [Deal, $50 off]

AirPods

AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are available on Cyber Monday at $50 off. It is the lowest price we have ever seen for A new generation of AirPods Pro 2, which features improved noise-canceling technology, enhanced Transparency mode, an H2 chip, Find My with Precision Tracking and more. A pair of AirPods Pro 2 earbuds usually costs $249 but are available today for significantly less.

➤ Amazon — AirPods Pro 2 [Deal, $50 off]

AirPods 2nd Gen

The second-generation AirPods are also available at an attractive $80 discount, bringing down their price to just $79. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Apple’s official AirPods 2nd Gen. While these AirPods don’t offer new features such as Spatial Audio and Lossless audio, they’re still one of the best earbuds you can buy for your Apple device. iCloud sync, in-ear detection, “Hey Siri,” fast pair, and more feature are available on the second-generation AirPods.

➤ Amazon — AirPods 2nd Gen [Deal, $80 off]

AirPods Max

Amazon has a pretty sweet discount on the AirPods Max as well. The earbuds retail for $549 but can be purchased for $449 after a huge $100 discount. Although this is not a record-low price, this is a decent second-best option if you need the AirPods Max this week. AirPods Max are the one and only over-the-ear headphones made by Apple.

➤ Amazon — AirPods Max [Deal, $100 off]