BOE Could Surpass Samsung and LG as Largest iPhone Display Supplier

Samsung and LG are currently the major display suppliers for Apple iPhones. However, according to a report by the reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, BOE could soon replace both Korean companies. The report states that BOE has secured most of the new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus display orders for the second half of 2023.

According to Kuo, if development and production go smoothly over the next few months, BOE will become the largest display supplier for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, with a market share of around 70% compared to Samsung’s 30%. This could potentially position the company to become the leading provider of iPhone displays by 2024.

BOE has beaten Samsung and secured most 2H23 new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus display orders. If development and production proceed smoothly over the next few months, BOE will become the largest display supplier for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, with a market share of around 70% (compared to Samsung’s 30%). BOE is expected to start mass shipments of LTPO displays for high-end iPhones in 2024, with Samsung and LG Display also being suppliers. If BOE can obtain orders for 20–30% of the 2H24 high-end iPhone LTPO displays and maintain a market share of around 70% for 2H24 low-end iPhone displays, then BOE will likely become the largest supplier of displays for the new iPhone in 2H24.

If true, this will mark a significant shift in the iPhone display market, as Samsung has traditionally been Apple’s largest display supplier, including for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Currently, BOE only supplies Apple displays for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and has the lowest market share, but this is soon expected to overturn.

In the past, BOE has made unsuccessful attempts to become a more prominent player in Apple’s supply chain. These efforts were reportedly hindered by the company’s failure to pass product validation tests. But now, Kuo believes that it will become the leading supplier by the end of next year.

Source: Medium