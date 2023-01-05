Deal Alert: AirPods 2 Down to $99 on Amazon

BY Sriansh

Published 5 Jan 2023

AirPods 2

If you’ve been looking for a new pair of AirPods, now is the time to make your move. The highly sought-after AirPods 2 are currently available at an attractive discount, bringing down the price to $99 thanks to the latest Amazon deal.

AirPods 2 Deal: Save $30

Right now, you can get your hands on the latest and greatest in wireless earbuds for under $100, down from their original price of $129. This is a limited-time offer, so don’t hesitate and take advantage of this amazing AirPods 2 deal while you can. 

Amazon — AirPods 2 [Deal, $30 off]

While these AirPods don’t offer new features such as Spatial Audio and Lossless audio, they’re still one of the best earbuds you can buy for your Apple device. iCloud sync, in-ear detection, “Hey Siri,” fast pair, and more feature are available on the second-generation AirPods. 

As far as shipping is concerned, it is slightly delayed for this particular pair — estimated arrival by the end of the month, with January 27th being the earliest option. Nonetheless, if you’re looking for a new pair of earphones, AirPods 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. 

Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we strive to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.

