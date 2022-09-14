Developer Creates Dynamic Island Game for iPhone 14 Pro

A clever developer recently shared a Dynamic Island game concept for the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, suggesting that more similar innovations might follow.

Since Apple is opening Dynamic Island feature to third-party apps, developers are already experimenting with new ways to use the feature. One such method of using the interactive pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 models is in gaming.

Yesterday, Kriss Smolka, the developer behind apps like WaterMinder and HabitMinder, shared a simple Dynamic Island game on Twitter.

In the “Hit the Island” game demo, a user-controlled paddle at the bottom of the screen sends a ball up to the cutout at the top. As you may have guessed, the goal is to hit the Dynamic Island and cause it to animate.

In his tweet, Smolka claimed that the game concept for iPhone 14 Pro is “turning out nice.” But, the developer also admitted that it’s still a bit laggy.

His tweet reads:

“Who has an iPhone 14 Pro right now? Need to test this on device asap! Hit The Island – our game concept for iPhone 14 Pro, still laggy but it’s turning out nice :).”

Who has an iPhone 14 Pro right now? Need to test this on device asap! 🏝️ Hit The Island – our game concept for iPhone 14 Pro, still laggy but it’s turning out nice 🙂 #iPhone14Pro #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/kWLU77gk6d — Kriss Smolka (@ksmolka) September 13, 2022

At the moment, it’s unclear whether Apple will allow developers to create these types of Dynamic Island games. However, we look forward to seeing other creative implementations following the iPhone 14 Pro model launch.

Replacing the Notch with Dynamic Island

Apple replaced the infamous notch with Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. This time, the tech giant wholeheartedly embraced the pill-shaped void, making it an integral part of the iOS 16 interface.

Besides its function as a cutout for the iPhone 14 Pro’s TrueDepth camera system and proximity sensor, Dynamic Island also serves as an information hub. It displays details about apps and services such as music, timers, calls, accessory pairings, timers, and other notifications.

As a result, the cutout morphs and changes shape to accommodate the current information on the iPhone’s screen.