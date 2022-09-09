iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Pre-Orders Are Now Live [Update]

Apple has now started accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you plan to get your hands on the latest iPhones on the launch day itself, you should try to get your pre-order in as early as possible.

iPhone 14 offers only a minor improvement over the iPhone 13. It comes with the same notch up top, the same A15 Bionic processor as the iPhone 13 Pro, and the same 12MP dual-camera setup. The only major difference between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 is the new color options. Apple has, however, added satellite connectivity for emergencies and car crash detection to the iPhone 14 — something that’s not available on the iPhone 13 series.

On the other hand, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with a lot of significant upgrades. It features an all-new Dynamic Island notch, 120Hz ProMotion display, 48MP primary camera, always-on display mode, and more at the same cost as the last year’s Pro models. If you’re going to pre-order iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, make sure you select the best color option for yourself.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 14 starts from $799. Pricing for the iPhone 14 Pro starts from $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available for $1,099. It’s worth noting that pre-orders for iPhone 14 Plus, the new iPhone model that provides a big-screen experience on cheap, also start today, but it will only be available next month, i.e., on October 7, 2022.

Once you are able to place your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro pre-order, let us know what the estimated shipping time for your order is.

Update: The delivery date for certain iPhone 14 variants has already slipped into the first week of October.