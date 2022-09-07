iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Announced With A16 Bionic, New 48MP Camera

Along with iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Apple officially unveiled iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at the Far Out event. Unlike the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, the Pro model iPhones offer major upgrades over the previous generation. Here’s everything you need to know about the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Design

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature a similar outer look as the last year’s iPhone 13 Pro models. It comes with a flat-edge glass-sandwich design, stainless steel frame, and Ceramic Shield protection. Its exterior has remained largely the same, but its front has undergone a significant redesign. As expected, Apple has gotten rid of the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro, and the smartphone ships with a ‘Dynamic Island’ notch up top.

The new pill-shaped notch enables new ways to interact with iPhone. It adapts to the software in real time and shows important alerts, notifications, and activities. It maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. For example, you can control background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer with the Dynamic Island.

Display

The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch display, while the 14 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch display. Both displays boast 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate technology and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. Thanks to the new pill-shaped notch design, Apple has brought back the full-width battery status bar. Apple is also using an LTPO panel on the new iPhone 14 Pro models, allowing the refresh rate to drop down to as low as 1Hz allowing for always-on mode.

Talking about the always-on display mode, Apple has finally added the highly-anticipated feature to the iPhone. As expected, it integrates directly with the iOS 16’s Lock Screen and shows important information when the screen is inactive. Even Live Activities are available at a glance.

Processor

While iPhone 14 and 14 Plus use last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max use Apple’s new A16 Bionic chipset. The chipset is based on the newer 4nm node architecture. It comes with a hexa-core CPU, 5-core GPU, a new display engine and offers meaningful improvements in graphics performance. It also features a new 16-core Neural Engine capable of nearly 17 trillion operations per second. Apple says the A16 offers best-in-class performance and energy savings.

Camera

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature major upgrades in the camera department. Apple has finally ditched the 12MP sensor in favor of a 48MP lens. Like many Android smartphones which feature 48MP (or higher) cameras, Apple is using the pixel binning technology on the iPhone 14 Pro to accommodate for the smaller pixel size and larger lens size.

There are improvements in the telephoto and ultra-wide departments as well. The telephoto lens has been upgraded from a 6-element lens to a 7-element lens allowing for better portrait mode shots, while the ultra-wide sensor now comes with improved low-light performance, thanks to the new sensor with larger pixels that let in more light.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max: Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 14 Pro will be available for $999, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max starting at $1,099. Despite rumors, Apple has kept the price of the Pro models the same. The pre-orders for both models will go live on September 9, with in-store availability beginning in a week, i.e, from September 16, 2022. Check out the complete nitty-gritty details of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max pricing, launch date, and availability here.