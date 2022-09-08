Which Color iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max Should You Buy – Space Black, Deep Purple, Gold, Silver?

Planning to buy the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, but confused about which color to pick? Apple offers the iPhone 14 Pro lineup in four different colors: Space Black, Deep Purple, Gold, and Silver. Which color is the best for the iPhone 14 Pro? Read our guide to help you decide.

Similar to non-Pro iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple is no longer offering Green and Sierra Blue shades on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Graphite has also been replaced with Space Black, while Deep Purple is the new addition this year.

While the Gold color looks the same, the tone of silver is more on the white side. Similarly, compared to iPhone 13 Pro’s Graphite, iPhone 14 Space Black looks much better. Overall, these colors give the phone a premium look and feel, thanks to the polished stainless steel edges.

Apple has tweaked all color shades this time. So, they all look different than what they did on the iPhone 13 Pro series.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Color Options

Below are the four iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max color options that Apple offers:

Space Black

Deep Purple

Gold

Silver

Barring Gold and Silver (almost), the other colors are different from the iPhone 13 Pro series.

Which Color iPhone 14 Pro Max Should You Buy?

Space Black

Apple called it Graphite in iPhone 13 and is closest to Space Gray/black shade. If you want the iPhone 14 Pro in black, this is the color you need to buy. The Space Black color gives a very understated look to your iPhone if that’s your thing.

Deep Purple

It is probably the best iPhone 14 Pro color if you want a darker shade. If you feel that Space Black is not your desired black, then Deep Purple should be your choice. It will also help ensure your iPhone 14 Pro stands out from the sea of other iPhones.

Gold

The Gold color of the iPhone 14 Pro/Max is not the same as the iPhone 13 Pro series. The shade is brighter this time around. In fact, it gives the iPhone 13 Pro’s gold shade a dullish appearance in comparison.

If you want a classy color, you can’t go wrong with Gold. Combined with the black front, it gives the iPhone 14 Pro a very premium look.

Silver

The iPhone 14 Pro’s silver finish is slightly different from iPhone 13 Pro’s finish. On the latter, the silver shade was extremely bright. This time around, it is a bit dull. This Apple logo also has a darker shade.

It is not the color I will recommend to most users, though. This is primarily due to the black front. It gives the phone a two-tone look, which might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Which color have you decided to buy the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max in? Space Black or Deep Purple? Drop a comment and let us know!