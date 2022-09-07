Download iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Wallpapers

Apple today officially introduced the iPhone 14 lineup. Apple tends to launch its products with some new wallpapers, and the 2022 series is no different. Before the phone’s release, the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro wallpapers have been extracted and made available for download for your existing iPhone.

Similar to previous generation models, the new iPhone 14 wallpapers match the new colors the device is available in. Even if you don’t plan on buying the new device, you can download and use these wallpapers on your existing iPhone. All the wallpapers shown below were used by Apple during its ‘Far Out’ keynote.

You can download the above-attached images by long pressing on a specific image. As an alternative, you can also download these wallpapers using the link given below.

➤ Download

Personally, I’m not a fan of the new iPhone 14 Pro wallpapers. The standard model’s wallpapers look much better, in my opinion. What are your thoughts on the new wallpapers? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!