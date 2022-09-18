Dynamic Island Could Come to All iPhone 15 Models

BY Sriansh

Published 18 Sep 2022

iPhone 14 Pro Display Island

It’s not even been a month since Apple announced the iPhone 14 series, and the rumors about iPhone 15 have already started to surface. According to reputed display industry analyst Ross Young, expand Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models released next year. Currently, the feature is exclusively available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

No More Notch, Dynamic Island on All iPhone 15 Models

In reply to a tweet, Ross said, “Yes, Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the [iPhone] 15.” However, he says the ProMotion 120Hz could still remain an iPhone “Pro” model exclusive feature. Citing the reasons behind why standard iPhone 15 models will lack ProMotion support, Ross says that the “supply chain [still] can’t support it.”

The lack of an LTPO display (that enabled the ProMotion display) also suggests that the Always-On display will also remain a Pro model exclusive feature for at least another year. 

Dynamic Island is the new pill-shaped notch that Apple has introduced with iPhone 14 Pro. It has led to improved screen real estate and is also used to display certain UI elements such as incoming phone calls, timer, music, and the Face ID authentication prompt. Young now expects all the iPhone 15 models to support this feature.

Would you wait for Apple to add Dynamic Island to the standard iPhone 15 models next year? Or are you planning to upgrade to iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter

