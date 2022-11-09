A Fan Turned Their iPhone Into an Amazing Foldable Smartphone

BY Sriansh

Published 9 Nov 2022

foldable iPhone

Have you ever imagined how a clamshell-style foldable iPhone would look? Well, you don’t have to wait for Apple as a Chinese YouTuber has gone to great lengths and turned their iPhone into an amazing foldable smartphone. In order to create this unique masterpiece, the fan used the components of a Motorola Razr and the internals of an iPhone. 

The YouTuber uploaded a video showing the steps to convert the iPhone into a foldable smartphone. Even though the video is in Chinese, English subtitles are provided so that you can follow what is being said. Nonetheless, the process is incredibly difficult, and we won’t recommend you perform it on your iPhone. 

The video shows what the YouTuber had to do in order to make a foldable iPhone. During this process, the engineer dismantled what turned out to be dozens of iPhone screens, removed an iPhone case, and rebuilt it into a foldable device. Multiple hinge types were tested, including those from the Galaxy Z Flip, but a Motorola Razr hinge was chosen due to its “small” display crease.

Moreover, a lot of decisions had to be taken to achieve this feat. A battery of only 1,000 mAh had to be used to install the folding mechanism, while the MagSafe charging technology had to be discarded all together. In addition, the iPhone runs on a custom ‘jailbroken’ iOS software that is aware of the folding screen and locks the iPhone when folded. 

The creator named this bending iPhone “iPhone‌ V.” Engineers call this version 0.1, and they wish to continue and perfect the design and process over time. Apple is also said to be testing prototypes of a foldable iPhone, but it is currently unknown if (or when) it will be released. 

What are your thoughts on the iPhone V? Let us know in the comments section below!

Related Articles

Weather App News iOS 16.2

Weather App Shows Relevant News Information in iOS 16.2

Sriansh

iOS 16.2 to Enable 5G Support for iPhone Users in India

Sriansh

iPhone SE 4 Display Details Still Not Finalized, LCD & OLED Screens Under Consideration

Sriansh

iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Ditch Physical Volume & Power Buttons

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel