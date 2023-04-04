Forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro Could Get Under-Display Face ID

A recent report from display analyst Ross Young suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro could feature an under-panel FaceID technology.

In May 2022, Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young shared a roadmap to predict how Apple’s display would evolve.

The display analyst predicted the iPhone 16 Pro models would be the first Apple devices to feature an under-display FaceID technology. However, Young recanted the prediction last month, saying that a sensor issue could result in a one-year delay.

That means the iPhone 15 and 16 Pro models will still have the two display cutouts that compose the Dynamic Island instead of a hole.

Now Ross Young is doubling down on his new claim. Yesterday, the Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO shared a roadmap that reveals that the iPhone 17 Pro could feature an under-panel FaceID technology.

If that’s the case, the 2025 Pro device would be the first to get a hole cutout for the front-facing camera. On the other hand, Apple is not expected to implement the under-panel FaceID and hole punch camera on standard iPhones until 2027, on the iPhone 19.

There’s more!

Other Takeaways from DSCC’s iPhone Display Roadmap

Based on the Roadmap, the iPhone 17 and 18 Pro models should get an under-panel FaceID and hole punch camera. Meanwhile, the display analyst expects iPhone 19 Pro to feature an under-panel FaceID and camera — putting all the components under the display.

Finally, Ross Young’s updated roadmap suggests that Apple could expand ProMotion to the standard iPhones in two years. “Apple to go all LTPO in 2025, even base models to get 120Hz refresh finally,” he wrote.