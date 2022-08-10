Google Launches Campaign to Shame Apple Into Adopting RCS

BY Dave Johnson

Published 10 Aug 2022

RCS

Google has launched a “Get the Message” campaign to pressure Apple into adopting RCS.

During Google I/O this year, Google dedicated an entire segment to pushing Apple to adopt RCS. In June, the search giant posted a short “lyric explainer video” for Drake’s “Texts Go Green” on its Twitter account. 

Since that didn’t do the trick, Google has launched a new campaign called “Get the Message.” Messaging from the ad reads: 

“It’s not about the color of the bubbles. It’s the blurry videos, broken group chats, missing read receipts and typing indicators, no texting over Wi-Fi, and more. These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other.”

Here’s what adopting the new messaging protocol would mean for Apple. 

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is a communication protocol replacing SMS and MMS on Android devices. 

In 2018, Google announced its partnership with major mobile phone carriers worldwide to adopt the messaging standard. Also, the company currently works with Samsung to allow RCS features to work seamlessly between Samsung Messages and Android messages. 

Despite RCS’s growing adoption, Apple seems reluctant to make the leap just yet. Instead, iPhones continue to support SMS or MMS when texting an Android device, leading to pressure from Google. 

How Rich Communication Services (RCS) Could Benefit iPhone Users

Currently, Apple converts texts between iPhones and Androids into SMS and MMS — an outdated technology from the ’90s. 

As a result, a simple text from an iPhone user to a Samsung phone could raise several issues. These include blurry photos and videos, problems sending texts over Wi-Fi, and a lack of end-to-end encryption. 

So, users rely on third-party apps such as Skype, WhatsApp, and Telegram to communicate between Android and iOS.

However, Google points out that Apple can address these issues by switching to RCS. The messaging protocol delivers several message-specific features for convenient communication across operating systems. If Apple adopts the new standard, we can say goodbye to bubble color discrimination. 

Learn more about Google’s “Get the Message” campaign here.

Related Articles

Apple-WWDC22-iPadOS16-hero-220606

iPadOS 16 Launch Possibly Delayed Until October

Jeff
AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss

AppleCare+ With Theft and Loss Coverage for iPhone Expands to Three New Countries

Dave Johnson
Apple Studio Display

Apple Confirms Studio Display Speaker Issues, Offers Temporary Fix

Dave Johnson

iOS 16 Beta Brings Apple Pay to Edge and Chrome on iPhone

Jeff
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel