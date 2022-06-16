Hidden Internal Mode Allows Apple to Test iPadOS 16’s Stage Manager on Older iPads

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 16 Jun 2022

iPadOS 16 Stage Manager

Senior Apple executives have explained that Stage Manager is a resource-intensive element of iPadOS 16. It remains unavailable on lower-end iPads for this reason. However, a recent report says iPadOS 16 contains code that allows Apple to activate Stage Manager on older, seemingly unsupported iPads discreetly.

Digging into the iPadOS 16 beta code, 9to5Mac reports that Apple has concealed a setting that enabled Stage Manager (codenamed “Chamois”) on “Legacy Devices” or older iPads. Apple maintains that the unique multitasking feature should be “instantaneously responsive,” which is why it is limited to the M1 iPad Air and M1 iPad Pro.

However, Apple’s head of software development, Craig Federighi, said that the company had undertaken internal testing to check if Stage Manager could sport a longer compatibility list. In the interaction with Forbes, he explained that the feature proved to be a big ask from the older iPads, and they failed to deliver an experience that lived up to Apple’s tall standards.

The internal toggle for enabling Stage Manager on older iPads is not surprising. It also doesn’t assure that the feature would work without hiccups on the “Legacy devices.” Moreover, it questions the truthfulness of Apple’s clarifications about why the feature is limited to M1 iPads.

Several users have questioned why the iPhone maker prevents Stage Manager usage on older tablets by limiting external display resolution and the number of apps that can be used simultaneously. Adding to the confusion, some users even mentioned that Stage Manager is supported on Intel Macs from 2017 running macOS Ventura. We hope more iPads support Stage Manager when iPadOS 16 rolls out later this year.

If you missed the grand reveal at WWDC 2022, Stage Manager is a multitasking utility that allows you to resize multiple apps on your iPad. It makes simultaneous app use easier, boosting your overall productivity on the iPad. Additionally, you can take things to the next level by hooking up an external display to your iPad. It would allow you to use more apps simultaneously — up to four on each screen.

[Via 9to5Mac]

Related Articles

Apple Music Apple Arcade

Revenue from Apple Music and Apple Arcade Expected to Increase by $8 Billion by 2025

Chandraveer Mathur
Apple-WWDC22-MacBook-Air-4up-colors-hero-220606

Apple Is Working on a New 15-Inch MacBook Air and 12-Inch MacBook [Update]

Chandraveer Mathur
App Store on iPhone Home screen

Apple Finally Gives in to Dutch Regulator’s Demands in Dating App Dispute

Chandraveer Mathur

Apple’s Second-Generation Mixed Reality Headset and AR Glasses Could Debut in Late 2024

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel