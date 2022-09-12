iPhone 14 Battery Replacements to Cost More than the Previous Models

A recent report revealed that Apple charges $99 for iPhone 14 battery replacements. That’s a whopping 43 percent increase over the previous models.

Contrary to several reports, Apple launched the iPhone 14 lineup in the US with the same base price as the previous models.

The mid-range iPhone 14 and 14 Max cost $799 and $899, respectively. Meanwhile, users looking to buy the flagship devices will pay $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14’s price will remain the same in the US, Apple is raising the cost of battery replacement.

According to 9To5Mac, the Cupertino-based company is now charging $99 to replace the battery of the entire iPhone 14 lineup. These include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s a 43 percent increase from $69 for the previous models.

The publication notes that battery replacement costs are even higher outside the United States. Benjamin Mayo of 9To5Mac wrote:

“The strong dollar means that the cost increase is even starker overseas. For instance, in the UK, the price of an iPhone battery replacement has gone up from £69 to £105 with iPhone 14.”

The obvious question is why Apple increased the cost of iPhone 14 battery replacements. Well, the reason for the price hike is unclear at the moment.

Since the iPhone 14 lineup reportedly has similar battery capacities as the previous models, you are not getting more for your money. Moreover, the higher replacement price tag only covers the cost of a new battery and service by an Apple Repair Center or Apple store.

Apple Increases iPhone 14 Model’s Out-of-Warranty Service Fees.

Besides a higher battery replacement cost, Apple reportedly increased the out-of-warranty service fees for specific iPhone 14 repairs.

For instance, the company charges $379 to fix cracked glass on an iPhone 14 Pro Max display in the United States. The same repair on the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost $329.

With that said, iPhone 14 users should enjoy excellent battery health for several years. However, you may want to save $99 when the battery eventually degrades.