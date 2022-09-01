iPhone 14 Price Hike Could Be Lower Than Expected

Apple is all set to launch the new iPhone 14 series next week. While the expectation is that all the models of the iPhone 14 will be priced higher than the iPhone 13 lineup, a new report today suggests that the increase may be lower than expected.

Why are we expecting the iPhone 14 price increase?

Well, there are a number of reasons why Apple expected to increase the starting price of the iPhone 14 models. First, the company is said to ditching the mini model in favor of a 6.7-inch low-cost variant. There are obviously higher costs associated with larger devices, especially in the display department, so we can expect Apple to look for margins on this popular model.

Moreover, the company is said to be shipping new features such as a faster A16 Bionic chip, a ‘punch-hole + pill’ shaped notch, a better imaging system, and faster RAM in the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition to these factors, inflation will add to the cost of the new iPhones, making them more expensive than their predecessors.

RELATED :These Are the Rumored iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutout Features

Price Hike May Be Smaller Than Expected

While the pricing hasn’t been confirmed as of now, it’s been reported that the base model will cost $799, the Max will cost $899, and the Pro models’ price will increase by $100. However, a new report from TrendForce says that in a time of a tough economy and a declining smartphone market, Apple could play safe with smaller price increases.

Upgrades such as initial starting memory capacity increasing to LPDDR5 6GB and 256GB, primary camera moving up to 48 million, Face ID Design changes, etc., are expected to raise starting prices. However, under pressure from rising global inflation and foreign exchange rates, Apple is expected to adopt a more cautious pricing strategy so as not to affect its sales performance.

Therefore, the iPhone 14 price increase is not expected to be as high as previously predicted. The firm predicts a modest price increase, with the base model starting at $749. If the report turns out to be true, this is what the iPhone 14 lineup pricing could look like:

iPhone 14: $749

iPhone 14 Max: $849

iPhone 14 Pro: $1,049

iPhone 14 Pro Max: $1,149

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer as the official announcement is scheduled for September 7 (Wednesday next week). Make sure to check back for the official prices and features.

Source: TrendForce | Via: 9to5Mac