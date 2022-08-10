Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Could Cost More than iPhone 13 Pro

BY Dave Johnson

Published 10 Aug 2022

iPhone 14 series

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the average selling price of the iPhone 14 series could increase by up to 15 percent compared to the iPhone 13 lineup.

The base model iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max currently start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. On the other hand, Apple sells the iPhone 13 mini for $699, while the regular iPhone 13 costs $799. However, a recent tweet from Kuo suggests a slight price bump.

Although he didn’t reveal the exact pricing, the Apple analysts suggests the iPhone 14 lineup’s ASP could range from $1,000 to $1,050. What’s responsible for this price bump, you ask? 

Kuo pointed out that the increased ASP could result from a price hike in the two Pro models. With a 10% price increase, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could start at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively. 

Besides the price hike in Pro Models, Kuo blamed the increased ASP for a higher shipment proportion. He added that Foxconn’s revenue could benefit significantly from the higher pricing. 

How Foxconn Can Benefit from a Higher iPhone 14 Series ASP

Foxconn — also known as Hon Hai — is one of the prominent Electronic Manufacturing Service firms for the iPhone 14 lineup. 

According to the analyst, the company is responsible for roughly 60 to 70% of order proportion. As a result, an increased average selling price for the iPhone 14 series may significantly boost Foxconn’s revenue. 

Kuo’s tweet reads: 

“Hon Hai is the major EMS for iPhone 14 series (with a 60-70% order proportion), so its revenue will markedly benefit from an increased iPhone 14 series ASP. No wonder Hon Hai raises full-year performance to “growing” from “roughly flat.”

Earlier in the month, Kuo revealed Foxconn’s plan to boost iPhone production by opening a new production facility in India. What’s more, the new factory is expected to ship the entry-level iPhone 14 model at launch. 

Based on previous launches, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup in September. 

Related Articles

iPhone 14 Pro render

Rumor: iPhone 14 Base Models to Feature Faster A15 Bionic Chip

Sriansh
iPhone-14-Pro-Graphite-Display-Black

Rumor: iPhone 14 Pro Models to Have Faster RAM Than Standard Models

Sriansh
iPhone-14-Pro-Graphite-Display-Black

Suppliers Start Shipping iPhone 14 Components Ahead of Launch in September

Chandraveer Mathur
iPhone white unsplash

All iPhone 14 Models Could Pack Increased 6GB of RAM: TrendForce

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel