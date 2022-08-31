iPhone 14 Could Have Purple Color Option and Stronger MagSafe Magnets

BY Dave Johnson

Published 31 Aug 2022

iPhone 14

A new report indicates that the iPhone 14 series will feature a unique purple color option, stronger MagSafe magnets, and an exclusive battery accessory to go with it. 

Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 14 series on September 7. But we already know quite a bit about the forthcoming iPhone models, thanks to several leaks and rumors. 

So far, we know that Apple is replacing the infamous notch with a new pill and hole cutout. We also know that the iPhone 14 Pro could come with a notable ultra-wide sensor upgrade. Now, a publication has revealed even more about the next-gen iPhone models. 

A recent Naver post, citing a developer source, provides more information about the iPhone 14’s color options, MagSafe, and chip performance. The publication also suggested an “exclusive” MagSafe battery accessory. 

Here’s a breakdown of the leak. 

A16’s Performance Boost

According to the report, the A16’s performance was “just a few percent” over the current A15’s in an initial test. 

However, Apple has since improved the chip’s thermal management to boost performance further. That means we could see a significant difference in the A16’s real-world usage than previous rumors suggested. 

RELATED :iPhone 14 Price Hike Could Be Lower Than Expected

Purple iPhone 14

The Naver report indicated that the iPhone 14 could offer six color options. These include green, purple, blue, Black, white, and red. Although the Pro models will also come in green and purple, the other colors will include silver, gold, and graphite. 

So, adding purple would be the only change to the iPhone 14 and 14 Max color options. 

No Improvements to Durability

The report says the upcoming iPhone models won’t offer any significant durability improvement over the current ones. 

While Apple initially created iPhones with titanium housing, the tech giant quickly dropped them due to “cost and manufacturing process issues.” Instead, the mobile devices will come with the same Gorilla Glass coating as the iPhone 13 lineup. 

MagSafe and Charging

Speaking of MagSafe, Naver says that the magnets at the back of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are stronger. That way, users can enjoy a better experience with accessories such as the MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Wallet. 

Apple could also introduce a new MagSafe battery accessory exclusive to the upcoming iPhones. While there’ll be no change in wireless charging speed, iPhone 14 could support 30W wired charging speed, says Naver. 

