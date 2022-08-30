iPhone 14 Pro to Come With Major Ultra-Wide Sensor Upgrade, Says Kuo

Apple is all set to introduce the next generation iPhone lineup next week on September 7. Ahead of the launch, Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed the upgrades we can expect from iPhone 14 Pro models in the ultra-wide camera lens department.

Kuo reports that both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be equipped with a new ultra-wide camera sensor with larger pixel size. He says the new Pro model iPhones will use a larger 1.4µm pixels lens, up from 1.0µm in the current iPhone 13 Pro models. By having larger pixels, the sensor can capture more light and produce less noise, leading to greater performance in low-light situations.

However, the ultra-wide camera upgrade has led to a substantial increase in component cost. According to Kuo, new components are 70% more expensive than the current ones. He adds that Sony, Minebea, VCM, Largan, and LG Innotek are the suppliers of camera components for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Even though Apple upgraded the ultra-wide camera of the iPhone last year, it still remains inferior to the competition. Having larger pixels and a bigger sensor in the iPhone 14 Pro’s ultra-wide camera should help the company close the gap.

Major camera upgrades await iPhone 14 Pro

Other than a new ultra-wide lens, major primary camera upgrades are also expected. As previously reported, the iPhone 14 Pro is set to debut with a 48MP primary camera, up from 12MP in the current generation. The improvement in primary camera should allow for better (and sharper) images and 8K video recording. Moreover, there will be major improvements to the front camera as well.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long as Apple is all set to launch the new models next week. Are you excited about possible camera upgrades on the iPhone 14 Pro? What would make you upgrade to the new models? Drop a comment and let us know!

Source: Twitter