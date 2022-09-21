Video: YouTuber Demos iPhone 14 Car Crash Detection in Real Life

With the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple brought a feature to its smartphone series that can automatically detect car crashes and dial emergency services. While we have seen a lot of reviewers talk about the features of the iPhone 14, no one was able to test or showcase the car crash detection feature.

YouTuber Tech Rex decided to find out how the iPhone 14 Pro would handle a severe car crash in an almost real-life scenario. The YouTuber has now uploaded a 6:27-minute video showcasing the feature in live action. The YouTuber tested the feature with no one inside the car. He tried to simulate three car crash accidents to see what happens on the iPhone 14 when the feature kicks in.

In the first test, he simply touched an empty junk car on the side to give a small jerk. It did not activate the feature, which means that small bumps aren’t sufficient to trigger the feature. Nonetheless, he was able to demonstrate the Crash Detection feature on the iPhone 14 Pro in the subsequent tests.

It’s worth pointing out that the car was not being driven by anyone, and it was also in an open field with no one near the action area. Please don’t try this at home.

You can watch the full video right here:

The Car Crash Detection feature is available on the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra. It makes use of a combination of new sensors to determine car crashes. Apple says its new devices are equipped with “advanced motion algorithms trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data” that can accurately determine a car crash.

What are your thoughts on this iPhone 14 Pro feature? Drop a comment down below and let us know!