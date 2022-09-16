iPhone 14 Display and Back Glass Are Much Easier to Repair

BY Sriansh

Published 16 Sep 2022

Unlike many other iPhone models, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature glass panels on the front and back that can be removed without taking the entire iPhone apart.

The reports from TechCrunch and CNET suggest that the removable back glass panel will lead to easier iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus repairs. As a matter of fact, this is the first time that an iPhone can be opened from the back since the iPhone 4S.

TechCrunch’s Matthew Panzarino noted the change, saying that “the iPhone’s back glass can now be replaced without having to disassemble the phone, something that was not possible before.” The same has also been observed in early teardowns

Currently, there is no supporting evidence that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also have an easily removable back glass panel. It seems as if the change is limited to the standard models only. 

For those wondering about the cost of the repair, Apple will charge $169 for replacing broken back glass on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, respectively. AppleCare+ coverage for the iPhone reduces the fee to $29 for both models. These fees, however, may vary at Apple Authorized Service Providers.

To replace the backs of iPhones with flat-edged designs, particularly iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers have to open up iPhones from the display side and disassemble components. This involves disassembling the components, and installing the “iPhone Rear System” part, which includes all the components except the display and rear camera of an iPhone.

On the other hand, to repair iPhone 11 and older models with cracked back glass, Apple completely replaced the device. There was, in fact, no method to repair/change the glass officially. The new glass back not only makes it not easier for service centers to repair the iPhone 14, but it’s also quite cost and environmentally friendly.

Source: TechCrunch, CNET

Related Articles

iPhone 14 Pro Review

iPhone 14 Pro Review Roundup: Dynamic Island is Impressive

Sriansh

Developer Creates Dynamic Island Game for iPhone 14 Pro

Dave Johnson

iPhone 14 Battery Replacements to Cost More than the Previous Models

Dave Johnson

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Battery Capacities Revealed

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel