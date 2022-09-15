Video: iPhone 14 Pro Max Teardown Details All the Internal Changes

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 go on open sale tomorrow. There are, however, a few lucky people who have already been able to get their hands on the iPhone 14 models. As a result, we now have a first look at the internal components of an iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown.

The video teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro has been uploaded by the popular YouTube channel PBKreviews. This is the same YouTuber who gave us a first look at the internal changes of the new M2 MacBook Air. The video uploaded today shows that while the iPhone 14 Pro Max looks similar on the outside, there are some notable differences on the inside.

Opening up the back reveals the iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max’s L-shaped battery. As previously revealed, the battery of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is slightly smaller compared to its predecessor. Apple claims its new Pro iPhones offer even better battery life, thanks to optimizations of the A16 Bionic chip. However, reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro indicate this isn’t the case.

Right next to the L-shaped battery, you can also see a cover engraved with the “A16 Bionic” labeling. This presumably houses the smartphone’s new A16 Bionic SoC. Taking a closer look at the logic board cover it reveals that it is made out of a metal plate with graphite pads to transfer and dissipate heat better than the previous generation. Apple said in its keynote that all iPhone 14 models have an improved thermal system designed to sustain high performance for a longer period. Now we know how that system works.

One of the things that is really different in this year’s Pro models is the TrueDepth camera module. Apple has placed the proximity sensor behind the display this time to save space for the Dynamic Island notch. As a result of placing the proximity sensor behind the display, all the other TrueDepth camera module parts fit in an area 30% smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro’s notch.

Taking a closer look at the rear camera components, it’s quite evident that the rear camera module is much larger as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is because of the new 48MP wide lens, which takes up a lot of space inside the smartphone. There is also a new mysterious component present on the motherboard. It appears to be a part of the new SOS over satellite functionality and occupies a considerable amount of space inside the smartphone.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Teardown Video

A more detailed teardown of all models of the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is expected to be released by iFixit soon. We will sure be back to cover the teardown in more detail when iFixit releases its report. But until that happens, you can catch the teardown video of the iPhone 14 Pro Max by PBKreviews down below:

Source: PBKReviews