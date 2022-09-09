iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic Benchmark Reveals Significant Performance Jump

Apple introduced its iPhone 14 series earlier this week. While the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are powered by last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, both the Pro models feature the newer A16 Bionic processor. An alleged benchmark uploaded to Geekbench today has revealed that the A16 Bionic comes with a significant jump in performance compared to the A15 chip.

In the Geekbench benchmark result, the iPhone 14 Pro running on the A16 Bionic chip earned a single core score of 1887. It is a 10.5% improvement over the 1707 score achieved by the A15 in the iPhone 13 Pro.

The performance jump is even more when we take a look at the multi-core score. The new A16 Bionic chip earned a multi-core score of 5455, up 17.1% from the 4659 score earned by the A15 chip. While benchmark results are never a true reflection of how the chipset is going to perform in daily life, it really seems that Apple is leaving all its competition in the dust.

A benchmark result released earlier this week suggested marginal improvements over the A15 Bionic. However, today’s Geekbench results give us a clear idea about the advancements A16 Bionic brings. Since the A16 is based on an updated 4nm node process, compared with the A15’s 5nm process, the score we have seen today is more representative of what the A16 Bionic brings to the table.

Apple introduced A16 Bionic along with iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Max earlier this week. It features two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, and Apple claims the CPU is up to 40 percent faster than rivals. Furthermore, it comes with an accelerated GPU with 50% more memory bandwidth, as well as a new 16-core neural engine, which can process 17 trillion operations per second.

What are your thoughts on A16 Bionic’s benchmark results? Do you think benchmark scores is an accurate reflection of a chipset’s performance capabilities? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors