These Are the Rumored iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutout Features

BY Sriansh

Published 1 Sep 2022

Yesterday, we learned that Apple would use software tricks to make the iPhone 14 Pro’s two new display cutouts look like one contiguous longer pill-shape notch. And now, a new report from 9to5Mac has revealed the other software features that Apple is planning to incorporate to embrace the new notch on the iPhone 14 Pro. 

According to the report, the space between the two cutouts will be used to show privacy indicators. Apple introduced the feature with iOS 14 wherein the iPhone would start showing indicators in the status bar whenever the microphone and camera were being actively used. The leak now claims this space will be used to show these privacy indicators.

Apple will let users tap on the green and orange dots to find out which apps are making use of the ‌iPhone‌’s resources, as per the report. Currently, Apple lists apps that have recently used the camera, microphone, and location in Control Center, but the new iPhone would allow accessing this information directly by tapping the dots.

In addition to being used for privacy indicators, Apple is also planning a major redesign of the Camera app for the iPhone 14 Pro that will embrace the new notch. Most of the camera controls will be moved upwards, thanks to the larger screen real estate.

This change will give users a larger view of the camera preview,” adds the report, as the controls will move to the top of the screen while some will into the status bar. However, the camera design change is “still not entirely locked in.”

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long for the information to be verified, as Apple is all set to launch the new models next week. Will the new ‘pill+punch-hole’ cutout make you upgrade to the new models? What are your thoughts on the new rumored design? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

Source: 9to5Mac | Image Source: Apple Hub

