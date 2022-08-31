iPhone 14 Pro’s Redesigned Notch Could Look the Same In Use

Apple is all set to introduce the next generation iPhone lineup next week on September 7. Ahead of the launch, extensive leaks and rumors have given us an idea of what to expect from the iPhone 14 lineup. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are set to get the new ‘pill+hole-punch’ notch, while the base models will stick with the same notch as the previous ones. A new leak has now shown us how Apple will accommodate the new notch cutouts when the iPhone 14 Pro’s display is active.

According to a report from MacRumors, the discrete pill and hole cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro will not be displayed separately when the display is powered on. Instead, it will appear as one contiguous longer pill-shape notch, similar to how many Android smartphones tackle this situation.

According to the report, the pixels in the “dead space” between the cutouts will be turned off in order to create the appearance of a unified pill.

In addition, the report also suggests that Apple might even extend the blacked-out areas beyond the cutouts to accommodate status bar icons. The company could even implement a software trick wherein the notch would “extend downward into a large rounded square when delivering certain notifications,” says the report.

Although the information is unverified as of now, the company could implement this software trick since the information is sourced from Foxconn employees involved in iPhone 14 Pro assembly.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long for the information to be verified, as Apple is all set to launch the new models next week. Would the new ‘pill+punch-hole’ cutout make you upgrade to the new models? What are your thoughts on the new rumored design? Drop a comment and let us know!

Source: MacRumors