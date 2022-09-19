iPhone 14 Pro Max Charging Speed Peaks Out at 27W

Apple introduced the iPhone 14 series earlier this month. A few reports have emerged since the launch revealing interesting details about the new iPhone series. And now, a new report from the Chinese website Chongdiantou has provided us with some useful data about the charging speeds of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to the report, the iPhone 14 Pro Max exhibits the same charging speed as its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. In other words, the iPhone 14 Pro Max charges at a maximum speed of 27W, according to the report. In addition, it reveals that iPhone 14 (the base model) charges at a maximum speed of 25W.

Apple recommends you to use the 30W USB-C power adapter to charge the iPhone 14 series, regardless of the model you own. The maximum charging speed will remain the same, even if you use the 140W MacBook Pro charger from Apple. The following graph shows the peak charging speed when the iPhone 14 Pro Max is charged using Apple’s 29W or higher adapters:

Despite the slow charging speed, Apple says the iPhone 14 can go from 0-50% in around 30 to 35 minutes with a supported 20W or higher power adapter. However, when we take a look at Apple’s competition, the latest iPhone models still seem years behind in terms of charging speed.

Some Android devices, such as the OnePlus 10T, support up to 150W charging speeds and are capable of going from 0-100% in under 20 minutes. Even some Samsung devices, such as the company’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, which directly competes with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, can charge 45W (50% better-charging speed).

In the past few generations, Apple used to cover up for the slow charging speed with excellent battery life. However, recent reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max suggest that the newer models have weaker battery life than before. The lack of fast charging, in such cases, becomes even more important.

Source: Chongdiantou