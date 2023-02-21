iPhone 15 Lineup to Reportedly Feature RAM Improvements

A recent report suggests that the forthcoming iPhone 15 series could feature slight RAM improvements over the current devices.

Previously, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce claimed that Apple could release the iPhone 15 Pro models with 8GB RAM later this year. That’s a slight bump from the 6GB RAM on the current iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

The report also noted that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would remain at 6GB of RAM.

Now a new TrendForce press release doubles down on the previous claim. Besides bumping up the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro’s RAM capacity, the latest report suggests that Apple could also increase the iPhone 15 models’ RAM specification.

“Apple will bump up the capacity and specifications of the DRAM solutions featured in the next generation of the iPhone that is scheduled for release this year,” says TrendForce.

So what do the RAM improvements mean for users?

Effect of iPhone 15’s RAM Improvements on User Experience

The 8GB RAM will result in improved multitasking on the iPhone. Users should now be able to simultaneously run more apps in the background without worrying that the system might shut down.

Despite not getting a bump in capacity, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models could get a specification boost to the faster LPDDR5 RAM. That’s the same spec as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models.

Expectedly, combining these RAM improvements with the rumored A17 Bionic chip could result in a significant performance boost over previous generations. This is especially true since Apple hasn’t announced a RAM bump since releasing the iPhone 12 Pro with 6GB RAM.

Based on previous experiences, Apple should announce the iPhone 15 series later in September.

Until then, several leaks already indicate slight design changes, such as thicker camera bumps, slimmer bezels, and curved edges. The reports further suggest that the forthcoming iPhone 15 lineup could include a USB Type-C charging port.