Report: iPhone 15 to Come With Qualcomm’s 5G Modem

BY Sriansh

Published 3 Nov 2022

iPhone 14 camera

Apple will continue to use Qualcomm’s 5G modem on the 2023 iPhones, Qualcomm said during its Q4 2022 earnings call. The Cupertino-giant has been rumored to be working on its own 5G modem for iPhones for quite a while now. However, it appears that we will have to wait quite a while before we see the company’s custom-developed 5G modem in action. 

Qualcomm confirmed during the call that it will “retain its current foothold” of modem supplies to Apple. In November 2021, the company said that it would supply only 20% of the modem to Apple, suggesting that Apple would switch to its own modem chips. It now appears that Apple’s chips will be ready for a 2023 launch.

Qualcomm’s wordings fall in line with what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed earlier this year. Kuo previously said that Apple’s efforts to develop its own modem had “failed.” The development of the chip has reportedly stalled, but the company still plans on moving to its own chipset at some point. It will, however, take more time to be completed than anticipated.

Apple and Qualcomm have been in a legal battle regarding chips since 2017. It alleged that Qualcomm was unfairly collecting royalties. Frustrated with Qualcomm, Apple explored Intel’s 5G modem (and modems from other companies) for its iPhones, but they failed to meet the standard.

In the end, Apple settled the case with Qualcomm and has been using its modem chips since then. The company has been working on its own modem, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer to seem them in action.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

Gambling Ads Appear in App Store Listings for Developers

Dave Johnson

Apple Considered Launching a Low-Cost, Plastic iPad

Dave Johnson
Emoji Reactions

Google Message App to Allow Sending Emoji Reactions to iPhones

Dave Johnson

Apple Reportedly Halts iPhone 14 Plus Production

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel