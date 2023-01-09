The iPhone Turns 16: Get the Perfect Wallpaper to Celebrate

BY Sriansh

Published 9 Jan 2023

iPhone turns 16 wallpaper

Today marks the 16th birthday of the iPhone, a device that has revolutionized the way we communicate and access information. To celebrate this milestone, designer and creative professional Basic Apple Guy has released a new wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. 

In a blog post, Basic Apple Guy explained the inspiration for the wallpaper: “In honor of the 16th anniversary of the iPhone’s unveiling, I am proud to release a wallpaper inspired by the image so intimately connected with the debut of the iPhone. The wallpaper is available for the Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and of course, iPhone. Enjoy.”

The design is based on the original teaser that Apple ran on its website ahead of the iPhone announcement, which read “The first 30 years were just the beginning. Welcome to 2007.” This teaser image, featuring a black Apple logo against a foggy blue background with light rays poking through, served as the backdrop when Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone.

As Basic Apple Guy pointed out, “moments before the iPhone’s unveiling, it was this image that backdropped Steve as he proclaimed that ‘every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything’ before going on to reveal the first iPhone. He was right about that!”

The iPhone has certainly lived up to its revolutionary potential, changing the way we communicate and access information on a daily basis. So why not celebrate its 16th birthday by downloading this special wallpaper, available for all of your Apple devices? It’s the perfect way to pay tribute to a device that has had such a profound impact on our lives.

➤ Download — Mac | iPad | iPad (12.9) | iPhone | Apple Watch

Related Articles

Report: iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, More

Sriansh
iPhone 13 Pro

Apple Increasing Battery Replacement Prices for iPhone, iPad, Mac

Sriansh
How to setup your new iPhone 13 or iPhone 14

Top 8 Things to Do With Your New iPhone 13 or iPhone 14

Darryl

Report: Apple Cancelled Next-Gen iPhone 14 Pro GPU Due to Rare Engineering Error

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel