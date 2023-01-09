The iPhone Turns 16: Get the Perfect Wallpaper to Celebrate

Today marks the 16th birthday of the iPhone, a device that has revolutionized the way we communicate and access information. To celebrate this milestone, designer and creative professional Basic Apple Guy has released a new wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

In a blog post, Basic Apple Guy explained the inspiration for the wallpaper: “In honor of the 16th anniversary of the iPhone’s unveiling, I am proud to release a wallpaper inspired by the image so intimately connected with the debut of the iPhone. The wallpaper is available for the Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and of course, iPhone. Enjoy.”

The design is based on the original teaser that Apple ran on its website ahead of the iPhone announcement, which read “The first 30 years were just the beginning. Welcome to 2007.” This teaser image, featuring a black Apple logo against a foggy blue background with light rays poking through, served as the backdrop when Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone.

As Basic Apple Guy pointed out, “moments before the iPhone’s unveiling, it was this image that backdropped Steve as he proclaimed that ‘every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything’ before going on to reveal the first iPhone. He was right about that!”

The iPhone has certainly lived up to its revolutionary potential, changing the way we communicate and access information on a daily basis. So why not celebrate its 16th birthday by downloading this special wallpaper, available for all of your Apple devices? It’s the perfect way to pay tribute to a device that has had such a profound impact on our lives.

➤ Download — Mac | iPad | iPad (12.9) | iPhone | Apple Watch