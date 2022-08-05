New Apple Studio Firmware Update Fixes Speaker Issues

BY Jeff

Published 5 Aug 2022

Studio Display monitor

A Studio Display firmware update was just released by Apple. The fix comes at the heels of audio-related complaints from users, such as choppy playback, sound abruptly cutting out, and audio distortion.

The update bumps the firmware version to 15.5 and carries the build number 19F80. It arrives two months after Apple dropped a firmware update to address the Studio Display’s poor webcam performance. 

Prior to this update, a memo was released by Apple to authorized service providers addressing complaints about Studio Display’s speaker quality and offering a temporary fix. Apple confirms this new update will resolve the speaker issues. 

This is the second major firmware update that Apple has released for the Studio Display to address bugs and issues. When the monitor first launched, its 12MP webcam was panned for its poor quality. The Cupertino giant did roll out an update to improve its performance, but it was still not as good as initially promised.

To update the Studio Display to the latest firmware, you will need to connect it to a Mac running macOS Monterey 12.4 or later. To grab the update, go to System Preferences > Software Update.

Apple’s $1,599 Studio Display has been marred with issues since its release. Users would have expected a more polished experience from such an expensive monitor, but the monitor seems to be riddled with bugs.

Related Articles

Apple Studio Display

Apple Confirms Studio Display Speaker Issues, Offers Temporary Fix

Dave Johnson

iOS 16 Beta Brings Apple Pay to Edge and Chrome on iPhone

Jeff
New Apple TV 4K

Apple TV Gift Card Offer Now Available in More Countries

Sriansh

Apple Is Bringing Ads to the App Store’s Today Page

Jeff
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel