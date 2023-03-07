New MacBook Air Models Could Ship with M3 Chips

A recent report suggests that Apple is working on a new-generation 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air that could be powered by the M3 chip.

Rumors of a forthcoming next-generation MacBook Air have become common online, which is unsurprising. The prospect of a 13-inch and larger 15-inch MacBook Air intrigues Tech reviewers and Mac enthusiasts.

On Sunday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the laptops could hit the market between late spring and summer. Gurman’s account also suggests that at least the 13-inch version of the MacBook Air could feature an M3 chip.

Well, a new independent source has confirmed the claim.

According to 9to5Mac’s sources, Apple is already working on a new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air — codenamed J513 and J515, respectively — with an M3 chip. Furthermore, the chip could have an entry-level 8-core CPU like the M1 and M2 chip.

So when should we expect the new laptops?

When to Expect the New MacBook Air with M3 Chips

The release date for the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air is currently unclear.

In a previous report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple could release a 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 and M2 Pro chip in early April. On the other hand, Gurman’s report from Sunday said to expect the laptop sometime between May and June — maybe at WWDC.

That seems more likely, considering Apple announced the M2 chip at the 2022 WWDC alongside a new MacBook Air.

Finally, the 9to5Mac report also claims that Apple is working to refresh the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip — the same as the forthcoming MacBook Air. Again, Apple announced the current 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh with the new M2 chip at the 2022 WWDC.

The WWDC could feature three laptop announcements with an M3 chip — a 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 15-inch MacBook Air.