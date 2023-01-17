Maxed-Out 16-Inch MacBook Pro Costs More than Previous High-End Model

Buying the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models at the highest specification will cost you more than the previous high-end models.

Earlier today, Apple announced the refreshed 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips with the same starting price as its predecessor. That means the 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999, while the 16-inch model has a starting price of $2,499.

However, the new MacBook Pro — depending on the M2 cap — comes with significant upgrades compared to the previous generation. “With an even more powerful CPU and GPU, support for a larger unified memory system, and an advanced media engine, M2 Pro and M2 Max represent astonishing advancements in Apple silicon,” says Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies.

As a result, the fully maxed-out version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro now costs more than its predecessor. Here’s the breakdown.

Buying a High-End 16-Inch MacBook Pro

A fully maxed-out 16-Inch MacBook Pro should come with the M2 Max Apple Silicon with a 12‑core CPU, 38‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine.

Unlike the previous generation’s configuration, now you can get up to 96GB of unified memory on your 16-inch MacBook Pro. Along with increasing the memory, users can also max out the laptop’s storage to 8TB SSD. That’s a total of $6,499 — $400 more than the previous generation, with a maximum of 64GB of unified memory.

Buying a Maxed-Out 14-Inch MacBook Pro

Like the 16-inch model, users can also configure the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 96GB unified storage and 8TB SSD for $6,299. That’s also $400 more than the previous generation’s $5,899 maxed-out 14-inch MacBook Pro.

That said, preorders for the new MacBook Pro models started today and should ship to buyers next week. However, the fully upgraded MacBook Pro models are expected to ship in February.