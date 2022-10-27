Report: Apple Could Release a Larger 16-Inch iPad in 2023

A recent report suggests that Apple is currently developing a 16-inch iPad that could launch in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Rumors of a larger iPad model have been around for a while. In June 2021, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in his “Power On” newsletter that Apple was investigating larger iPads. Shortly after that, display analyst, Ross Young, claimed that the company is working on a 14.1-inch iPad.

A new report again claims that Apple is working on a larger iPad. According to The Information’s Wayne Ma, the 16-inch display iPad could be released as soon as Q4 2023.

“Apple is developing its largest iPad yet, a model with a 16-inch screen that it hopes to release in the fourth quarter of next year,” says the article. Ma further noted that the 16-inch iPad would target creative professionals — designers and graphic artists — who prefer larger screens.

But how will it fit into the current lineup?

A 16-Inch Device to Blur the Line Between the iPad and MacBook

Apple currently offers iPad models of different sizes, from the 8.3-inch iPad mini to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. So it’s unclear how a new 16-inch iPad would fit into the lineup or how Apple would brand the device. For example, will it be branded iPad Pro, iPad Pro Max, or simply iPad?

Besides, Apple’s largest MacBook Pro has a 16-inch screen. As The Information notes, a similar-sized iPad could further blur the line between iPad and MacBook — and that could be the plan.

A recent rumor suggests that Apple is testing a touch-optimized macOS version on the M2 iPad Pro. With that, the creative apps currently exclusive to MacBook, including Apple’s Final Cut Pro, will also become available on the tablet.

Indeed, such a larger iPad could become a proper desktop replacement.