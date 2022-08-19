TikTok on iPhone Reportedly Monitors Everything You Type When Using In-App Browser

BY Sriansh

Published 19 Aug 2022

TikTok iPhone Featured

A new report claims that the in-app browser used by TikTok injects JavaScript code into external websites allowing it to track “all keyboard inputs” during a user’s interaction with a website.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms nowadays. While iOS limits such apps from tracking users, with features such as App Tracking Transparency, security researcher Felix Krause claims that TikTok uses unconventional methods to monitor its users. The researcher claims that the JavaScript code injection allows the app to record all the keyboard inputs while a user interacts with an external website. 

In simple terms, it means that the TikTok app can record any sensitive details like passwords and credit card information that you enter when using the app’s in-app browser. The researcher, on the other hand, believes that injecting JavaScript into a website does not constitute malicious activity.

In a statement to Forbes, a TikTok spokesperson confirmed the app’s unusual behavior but added that the company uses the data provided by the script to debug, troubleshoot, and monitor performance to ensure an “optimal user experience.” 

“Like other platforms, we use an in-app browser to provide an optimal user experience, but the Javascript code in question is used only for debugging, troubleshooting and performance monitoring of that experience — like checking how quickly a page loads or whether it crashes”

And it’s not only TikTok. Krause found that other social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram also follow a similar practice on their in-app browsers. A Meta spokesperson said that the company “intentionally developed this code to honor people’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) choices on our platforms.” 

Krause advises users to switch to Safari whenever they open a link on their social media apps to protect themselves from potential malicious JavaScript code. He also shared a tool called  InAppBrowser.com if an app injects JavaScript code into third-party websites. You can learn more about it right here

Source: krausefx | Via: MacRumors, Forbes

Related Articles

Twitter black mug unsplash

Twitter for iPhone Spotted Testing New Feeds for Communities

Chandraveer Mathur
WhatsApp Pexels

WhatsApp for iPhone Could Soon Allow Editing Sent Messages

Chandraveer Mathur
Instagram Update May 2022

Instagram Reveals Refreshed New Visual Identity with a Brighter Icon and New Typography

Chandraveer Mathur
WhatsApp End to End Encrypted

WhatsApp Could Soon Force You to Upgrade Your iPhone

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel