Video: Jon Prosser Shares Accurate Renders of the iPhone 14 Pro

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 25 May 2022

iPhone-14-Pro-Gold

In a new YouTube video today, leaker Jon Prosser shared the best renders of the iPhone 14 Pro we have seen yet. The renders also give us the most authentic look at what the upcoming iPhone could look like.

In a new video on the Front Page Tech YouTube channel, Prosser showed off renders of the new iPhone 14 Pro made in collaboration with (you guessed it) graphic designer Ian Zelbo. The detailed renders show off all the design changes expected to make their way to the upcoming iPhones.

The renders draw their information from the scores of rumors and leaks about the iPhone 14 which we have heard so far. To catch up on all the action you missed, you could check out our iPhone 14 rumor roundup.

The renders show off a centered pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID hardware placed beside a circular hole-punch cutout for the TrueDepth camera array. The render also shows off the slimmer bezels surrounding the display.

iPhone-14-Pro-Graphite-Display-Black

On the back of the iPhone 14 Pro, Zelbo’s renders show off the rumored 48MP rear camera array. The accessory molds and case dimensions for the iPhone 14 Pro also suggested an increase in the size of the camera bump. The bump’s larger size is clearly visible on the smaller 6.1-inch iPhone 14 models.

iPhone-14-Pro-Purple camera exploded

iPhone-14-Pro-Purple

The renders also show off the rumored new purple color option expected to debut with the iPhone 14 lineup. Besides, the usual Graphite, Gold, and Silver colors are also visible in the Pro models.

iPhone-14-Pro-Purple-Rear-Flat

If you have some time on hand, we suggest you take a look at the stunning CGI and visuals in Prosser’s video.

