Apple Announces 2022 Back to School Promotion, Offers up to $150 Gift Card

Earlier this week, we reported that Apple could offer gift cards instead of free AirPods with eligible iPad and Mac purchases under the annual Back to School promotion. The yearly promotion encourages educators and students to purchase Apple devices.

Today, the iPhone maker launched this year’s Back to School promotion for university students in the US and Canada. Apple offers students a 20 percent discount on AppleCare+ plans during this promotional event. Besides, eligible Mac and iPad purchases get a gift card worth up to $150. However, the value of the discount coupon is down from $159 last year and $199 in 2019.

Students who purchase a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac are eligible for a $150 gift card. New iPad Pro and iPad Air purchases get a free $100 gift card. Students can redeem the gift cards towards subsequent purchases of Apple accessories, services (Apple Music, iCloud+, etc.), and apps on the App Store.

This year’s promotion is for students who have been accepted into higher-education institutions, faculty and staff of said institutions, parents purchasing devices on behalf of eligible students, homeschool teachers, and employees of K-12 institutions, among others. If you qualify, you can avail the benefits of Apple’s Back to School promotion from Apple’s online education store and retail locations. The Cupertino-based company also advertises attractive monthly payment options for eligible Macs and iPads.

“Qualified Purchasers receive an Apple Gift Card when they purchase an eligible Mac or iPad at a Qualifying Location. Only one Apple Gift Card per eligible Mac or iPad per Qualified Purchaser. Offer subject to availability. While supplies last. Qualified Purchasers shall receive a discount equal to the value of the Apple Gift Card off the price of the eligible Mac or iPad, but will be charged for all items in their cart, including the Apple Gift Card.”

Interestingly, Apple’s latest and greatest MacBooks are on the list of eligible devices. You could get a gift card when you pick up a new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro or M2 MacBook Air. The former is available at retail stores starting today, while the latter will launch in July. Apple is encouraging customers to hold off until the M2 MacBook Air is launched in July. It has linked to the upcoming notebook’s page, so customers don’t buy the 2020 M1 MacBook Air accidentally. It could be worth the wait for several students because the M2 MacBook Air has a larger display, lighter build, and better battery life than the M2 MacBook Pro.

Apple’s Back to School promotion ends on September 26 in the US and Canada. The company is expected to offer comparable benefits in European and Asian markets next month.