Apple Could Launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air in 2023 Spring

A recent report suggests that Apple will begin panel production of a 15.5-inch MacBook Air in the first quarter of 2023. So the laptop could launch in the spring.

The MacBook Air came in two sizes in the past — 11 and 13 inches. However, Apple discontinued the 11-inches MacBook Air in October 2016, when it introduced a new MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar.

At the time, reviewers suggested that the tech giant ended the smaller laptop line to simplify the lineup. But that may no longer be the case based on recent rumors.

Earlier in the year, analyst Ross Young raised the possibility of Apple working on a 15-inch MacBook Air. Shortly after, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman corroborated Young’s report, reporting that that computer could launch in the spring of 2023.

More news about the forthcoming laptop has surfaced online. According to Young, panel production of a new MacBook Air will start in the first quarter of next year, suggesting a possible spring release. The report further notes that the new MacBook Air will feature a larger 15.5-inch display.

Here’s what we know so far.

A Larger15.5-Inch MacBook Air: What to Expect

The forthcoming laptop will be between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models — making it the largest MacBook Air to date.

Reports suggest that the laptop’s design could be similar to the 2022 MacBook Air. It includes flat edges, a 1080P webcam, a MagSafe charging port, and a large Force Touch trackpad. The larger MacBook Air will also likely come with upgraded speakers.

Meanwhile, the laptop could feature an M2 or M2 Pro chip option like the MacBook Pro models. “With the advent of Apple Silicon, it’s easier for the company to expand its MacBook lineup and that’s exactly what seems to be happening based on these rumors,” says Chance Miller of 9To5Mac

The 15.5 inches MacBook Air is not expected to come with a ProMotion technology or mini-led display. Furthermore, another Young report suggests that Apple may not bring an OLED display to the MacBook Air until 2024.