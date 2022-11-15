Apple Offering Special Discount on MacBook Pro to Businesses

In a surprising move, Apple is offering steep discounts to businesses on the purchase of the MacBook Pro. According to a report from Bloomberg, businesses can get up to 10% on the purchase of the 2021 M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros.

Apple is describing this discount as a “very special Mac campaign.” “Sales employees were recently informed of the deal and have begun reaching out to businesses that Apple has prior relationships with to gauge interest,” says the report. Representatives from small businesses said that it is quite unusual for a company that rarely offers discounts to call its business customers and inform them about the discount.

Business owners who buy between five and 24 MacBook Pros will receive an 8% discount. Businesses purchasing 25 or more units will receive 10% off their purchase. Any combination of 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations can be purchased as part of this promotion, which runs through December 24.

The new promotion comes at a time when Apple has warned its investors of potential drop in Mac revenue. The company reported a revenue of $10.85 billion for Q1 2022 but it could see a “substanial” drop come the holiday season. The company might also be looking to clear its MacBook Pro inventory ahead of new models’ release next year.

Source: Bloomberg