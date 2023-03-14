Apple Launches the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow Today

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus launched today in yellow color and are available for pickup and same-day delivery in the United States and other countries.

Talks of a new color option for the iPhone 14 models started as a rumor on the Chinese Social media platform Weibo earlier in the month. However, a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and another independent statement by Mac Otakara quickly confirmed the claim.

On March 7, Apple finally announced the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in yellow, adding to the existing shades — Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, and Purple options — in the lineup.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “And now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.”

However, the device was only available for pre-order; until now.

Starting today, customers can purchase the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in the Yellow color without pre-ordering. Instead, they only have to use the App Store app or Apple online store to order the yellow device for pickup.

Here’s a breakdown of the purchase process:

Select the “I’ll pick it up” option at checkout

Enter your postal or ZIP code

Pick the nearest Apple Store location

After that, customers can choose their preferred pickup date for the device, including a 15-minute check-in window. Meanwhile, previous online pre-orders began arriving to customers today.

There’s just one small question:

Are There Any Changes on the Yellow iPhone 14 Model?

The answer is a resounding no! Besides the new finish, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus remains the same.

So you would get a 6.1 or 6.7-inch device with the familiar Ceramic Shield front cover, flat edges, and an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure. Internally, the device still has a dual-camera system, a powerful A15 Bionic chip, and the same battery life.

So why did Apple release the new color option?

Apple releases new color shades in the spring to boost sales midway through the iPhone’s product cycle. Last year, the tech giant rolled out a new Green color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, while the iPhone 13 Pro models got a new Alpine Green color. So there’s a precedent.

Buyers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the U.K., and the United States can purchase the Yellow iPhone 14 models today. The shade is also available in over 60 other countries and regions.