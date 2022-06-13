Apple’s Second-Generation Mixed Reality Headset and AR Glasses Could Debut in Late 2024

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 13 Jun 2022

Apple is known to be developing a mixed reality headset alongside AR glasses. While the former fuses AR and VR experiences together, the latter will be launched later and focus solely on Augmented Reality. According to Haitong International Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu, the AR glasses will break cover late in 2024.

In a note, the analyst says Luxshare will be Apple’s go-to supplier for devices to launch between late 2022 and late 2024. In this timeframe, the iPhone maker is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8, iPhone 14 series, and mixed reality headset. Seconding several rumors we have heard in the past, Pu says Apple will launch the mixed reality headset before the AR glasses debut. Since the glasses are expected later, details about them are scanty.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill suggests Apple’s mixed reality headset will pack hardware capable of matching the processing power of the M1 chip. Since the $2,000+ price tag is expected to reflect that, the device would only be aimed at developers and enthusiasts. Pu believes this headset will be launched early next year.

Although most rumors revolve around the headset, Pu’s report says Apple is already planning the second-generation headset, which will be introduced alongside the AR glasses in 2024. He also says the new deal between Luxshare and Chery Group could be advantageous to the Apple Car project.

Additionally, the report suggests the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce two variants of the Apple Watch Series 8 this fall. Based on previous reports from reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the second wearable could be a refreshed version of the Apple Watch SE, which hasn’t received an upgrade since 2020.

[Via 9to5Mac]

