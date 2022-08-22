Apple Self Service Repair Now Available for MacBook Air and Pro

Self-Service Repair is now available for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Apple has announced.

Apple launched the Self Service Repair Program last year. Since its launch, the service has only been available for select iPhone models, that too only in the US. The company has now announced that Self Repair Program is now expanding to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with the M1 chips. Furthermore, the service will be available in Europe by the end of the year.

Self-Service Repair will now allow Mac users to perform more than a dozen different repair types on their Macs themselves. Self-repair services for the MacBook Air and Pro include repairing the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come.

To start the self-repair process, customers must visit Apple’s official self-repair website to review the manual for repair. They can then visit the Apple Self-Service Repair Store in order to procure the necessary parts and tools. Those who don’t want to purchase tools for repair will be able to rent tools for $49 for one week. Apple also gives customers credit for repairs when they send replaced parts for refurbishment and recycling.

Despite announcing the Self Service Repair for MacBook Air and Pro, Apple reiterates that people who have no experience should visit an authorized store to get their Mac fixed. “For the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair,” notes Apple in the press release.

Have you used Apple’s Self Repair Service to fix your iPhone? How has your experience been? Let us know in the comments section below!