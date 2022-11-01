Apple Starts Selling Refurbished M2 MacBook Air

BY Sriansh

Published 1 Nov 2022

M2 MacBook Air Charging

Apple has started offering refurbished versions of the M2 MacBook Air. The M2 MacBook Air made its debut back at WWDC in June 2022, and this is the first time refurbished units have been put up for sale.

Currently, Apple has two M2 MacBook Air configurations on sale. The base variant with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU has been priced at $1,079, knocking $120 off of the original $1,199 price. The variant with an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 512GB SSD has been priced at $1,349, a $150 discount off of the original $1,499 price.

The ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ is one of the first machines to feature the upgraded ‌M2‌ chip. It also offers a full redesign, with Apple doing away with the wedged design for a more MacBook Pro-like look. In addition to slimmer bezels and lighter weight, it also features MagSafe charging and two USB-C ports.

It’s worth noting that the base variant is available in all colors, while the higher-end $1,499 model is available only in Space Gray color. Keep in mind that there is limited stock available because the refurbished store’s inventory directly depends on the devices coming in for repair or replacement. If you’re looking for a new MacBook Air, snag these deals because subsequent listings may not have these configurations.

In case you are concerned about buying a refurbished MacBook Air instead of a new one, please be assured that Apple extends its one-year warranty to refurbished Macs as well. Moreover, you get all the documentation and in-box accessories as a new MacBook Pro. In addition, AppleCare+ extends your warranty for an additional fee.

2022 M2 MacBook Air [Buy]

