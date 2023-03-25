Best Weekend Apple Deal: Save Huge on the Latest M2 2023 Mac Mini

BY Sriansh

Published 25 Mar 2023

Looking for a powerful computer that won’t break the bank? Look no further than the latest M2 2023 Mac Mini. And the best part? You can save big on it this weekend thanks to the latest deal.

This latest model of the Mac Mini, which Apple announced a couple of months ago, is available for an excellent price today. The Apple 2023 Mac mini, which launched at a price of $799 (512GB storage model), is available for a $100 discount on Amazon today. This means you can get the 512GB storage model for the price of the 256GB storage model.

Amazon — M2 Mac mini [Deal, $100 off]

The latest Mac mini is supercharged by the M2 chip, making it faster and more efficient than its predecessor. The M2 chip allows for seamless multitasking and handling of large files. Plus, it comes with a plethora of ports for your office use. It is a perfect desktop for a range of users, from creating presentations to photo editing to gaming.

But the deals don’t stop there. Amazon is also offering huge discounts on the 2020 MacBook Pro M1. The model, which features 256 GB of onboard storage, 8GB RAM, and the M1 chip, is available at a massively discounted price. This model is down to $1,079 from its usual price of $1,299, making it a great choice for anyone in need of a high-performance laptop.

Amazon — M1 MacBook Pro (2020) [Deal, $220 off]

Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we strive to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.

