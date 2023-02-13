Deal Alert: Apple Watch Ultra Down to Best-Ever Price of $729.99 on Amazon

If you’ve been eyeing an Apple Watch but holding out for a deal, now’s the time to buy. Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Ultra for its best-ever price of $729.99. That’s a significant $70 discount from its regular price of $799.

Apple Watch Ultra is the latest and the most advanced smartwatch offered by the Cupertino giant. It features a big 49mm titanium case, an S8 chip, a customizable Action Button, precision dual-frequency GPS, up to 36 hours of battery life, and more. It is also worth noting that all the models of the Apple Watch Ultra offer cellular connectivity, unlike the standard Apple Watch models.

While the smartwatch is listed at $749, a discount of $19.01 will be available to add when you add the smartwatch to your cart. The Amazon deal is currently available on models including the Green Alpine Loop (Large and Medium), Orange Alpine Loop (Large), and Starlight Alpine Loop (Large and Medium).

➤ Amazon — Apple Watch Ultra [$70 off — Apply $20 coupon at checkout]

Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we strive to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.