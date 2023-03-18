Best Apple Deals Right Now: Massive Savings on Apple Pencil 2 and AirPods 3

BY Sriansh

Published 18 Mar 2023

Apple Pencil 2 iPad Air Accessories Deal

If you have been on the lookout for some accessories for your iPad or iPhone, now is a great time to score some deals. Two of Apple’s most sought-after accessories, the Apple Pencil 2 and the AirPods 3, are currently available at unbeatable prices thanks to deals on Amazon.

The Apple Pencil 2 is an essential accessory for anyone who wants to take the most advantage of their iPad. Whether you’re a digital creator or a student who loves taking notes, the Apple Pencil 2 is the perfect tool for you. And now, you can get it for only $89, down from its original price of $129.

Amazon — Apple Pencil 2 [Deal, $40 off]

Unlike the previous generation Apple Pencil, the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the iPad and charges wirelessly. It is, however, worth noting that it is only compatible with iPad mini 6th Gen, iPad Air 4th and 5th Gen, and iPad Pro (2018 or later). 

On the other hand, if you have been on the lookout for a new pair of wireless earbuds, the AirPods 3 is available at a low price on Amazon right now. The latest earbuds from Apple support features such as Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, a Force sensor to control music and calls, iCloud sync, “Hey Siri,” and much more. And the best part? You can get them for only $149.

Amazon — AirPods 3rd Gen [Deal, $20 off]

Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we strive to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.

