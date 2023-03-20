Deal Alert: Save Big on Magic Trackpad, Keyboard, and Other Mac Accessories

BY Sriansh

Published 20 Mar 2023

Are you a Mac user looking to upgrade your accessories? Well, you’re in luck because Amazon is currently offering amazing discounts on some of the best Mac accessories out there. You can score huge savings on Apple Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, Mouse, and other Mac accessories today.

The Apple Magic Trackpad is now down to $104 from $129, while the Apple Magic Mouse is down to $64 from $79. If you’re in need of a keyboard, the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is down to $96 from $129, or if you have a newer Mac and need the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, it is down to $119 from $149.

Amazon — Magic Trackpad [Deal, $25 off]

The Apple Magic Trackpad is perfect for those who use their Mac with an external monitor but still want to use gestures to navigate macOS. The Apple Magic Mouse, on the other hand, is great for those who need a traditional mouse but still want a touch of Apple design. It is worth noting that all of these accessories come with a USB-C to Lightning Cable bundled in the box.

Amazon — Magic Mouse [Deal, $15 off]

Taking a look at the keyboard deals, if you’re someone who prefers a keyboard with a numeric keypad, the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is a great option. However, if you have a newer M1 or M2 series Mac and want a keyboard that offers added security, the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is the perfect fit for you. 

Amazon — Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad [Deal, 26% off]

Amazon — Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID [Deal, $30 off]

So, if you’re a Mac user looking to upgrade your accessories, this is the perfect time to do so. Don’t miss out on these great Amazon deals on some of the best Mac accessories out there.

Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we strive to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.

