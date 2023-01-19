Deal: Get the New M2 Pro & M2 Max Chip Macbook Pro at Discounted Price

It’s been only a few days since Apple announced the new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, and these devices are already available at discounted prices on Amazon.

Get the 2023 MacBook Pro at Discounted Price

Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the soon-to-be-released 2023 MacBook Pro models. The 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro 512GB), 16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro 512GB), and 16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro 1TB) can all be pre-ordered on Amazon with a flat $50 discount. This brings their prices down to $1,949.99, $2,449.99, and $2,649.99, respectively.

It’s worth noting that these devices are yet to be officially released and even Apple is still taking pre-orders only for these devices. This is a great opportunity to grab the latest MacBook Pro models at a discounted price before they hit the market. Just like Apple, Amazon is also taking pre-orders only and it will ship these devices when it launches next week.

Apple’s 2023 MacBook Pro models feature the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. The company claims the new Macs offer up to 20 percent better CPU performance and 30 percent better GPU performance compared to the previous generation. Other upgrades come in the form of Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity (which enables support for 8K display).

Overall, if you’re in the market for a new powerful laptop, the new MacBook Pro is an excellent option. Although not yet officially released, these devices are already being offered at discounted prices, making them a great value for consumers.

