Deal: Get the New M2 Pro & M2 Max Chip Macbook Pro at Discounted Price

BY Sriansh

Published 19 Jan 2023

M2 Pro MacBook Pro

It’s been only a few days since Apple announced the new MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, and these devices are already available at discounted prices on Amazon.

Get the 2023 MacBook Pro at Discounted Price

Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the soon-to-be-released 2023 MacBook Pro models. The 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro 512GB), 16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro 512GB), and 16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro 1TB) can all be pre-ordered on Amazon with a flat $50 discount. This brings their prices down to $1,949.99, $2,449.99, and $2,649.99, respectively.

It’s worth noting that these devices are yet to be officially released and even Apple is still taking pre-orders only for these devices. This is a great opportunity to grab the latest MacBook Pro models at a discounted price before they hit the market. Just like Apple, Amazon is also taking pre-orders only and it will ship these devices when it launches next week.

Amazon — 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB) [Deal, $50 off]

Amazon — 16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 512GB) [Deal, $50 off]

Amazon — 16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 1TB) [Deal, $50 off]

Apple’s 2023 MacBook Pro models feature the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. The company claims the new Macs offer up to 20 percent better CPU performance and 30 percent better GPU performance compared to the previous generation. Other upgrades come in the form of Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity (which enables support for 8K display). 

Overall, if you’re in the market for a new powerful laptop, the new MacBook Pro is an excellent option. Although not yet officially released, these devices are already being offered at discounted prices, making them a great value for consumers.

Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we strive to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.

Related Articles

M1 iMac 24 inch with Bezels

Deal: Huge Savings on 24-Inch M1 iMac and M2 MacBook Air

Sriansh
AirPods Pro

Deal Alert: You Can Still Grab AirPods Pro 2 for $199

Sriansh
M2 MacBook Air

Deal Alert: M2 MacBook Air Available At Record Low Price

Sriansh
M2 MacBook Air

Deal Alert: Save $200 on the new M2 MacBook Air

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel