Score $100 Off on the Latest M1 iPad Air and Accessories

BY Sriansh

Published 8 Apr 2023

iPad Air on table with Apple Pencil

This weekend brings exciting news for all Apple lovers out there. Amazon is offering a flat $100 off on the latest iPad Air (2022) with the M1 chip, along with amazing deals on iPad accessories.

The base variant of the latest iPad Air (5th Gen) with the M1 chip, 64GB of onboard storage, and Wi-Fi-only connectivity is available for a $100 discount this weekend. The tablet, which usually retails for $599, is available for $499 on Amazon right now. What’s more? This deal is available on all color models, so you get to pick the one you like. 

➤ Amazon — iPad Air 5th Gen [Deal, $100 off]

For those looking for a reason to buy this iPad, this tablet from Apple offers a big 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and a form factor that’s similar to the costlier iPad Pro. It also features a 12MP Wide camera on the back and a 12MP front camera with the Center Stage feature that keeps track of you during video calls. Featuring stereo landscape speakers, this tablet is perfect for media consumption.

Deals on M1 iPad Air Accessories

iPad Pro Apple Pencil Unsplash

In addition to the M1 iPad Air deal, Apple accessories are also on sale. Apple’s new Smart Keyboard Folio is now available for $159 instead of $179. The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), which is perfect for taking notes or drawing, is available for $112 instead of $129. Moreover, the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air is also available for $229 instead of $299, making typing a breeze.

Amazon — Apple Smart Keyboard Folio [Deal, 11%off]

Amazon — Apple Pencil 2nd Gen [Deal, 12% off]

Amazon — Apple Magic Keyboard [Deal, $70 off]

Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we strive to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.

Related Articles

apple watch pulse oximeter

Deal: Save Big on Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and iPad mini

Sriansh
15 Best Apple Watch Ultra Tips and Tricks 

Deal Alert: Apple Watch Ultra Down to Best-Ever Price of $729.99 on Amazon

Sriansh
M2 Pro MacBook Pro

Deal: Get the New M2 Pro & M2 Max Chip Macbook Pro at Discounted Price

Sriansh

Deal: Score the Best Prices Yet on the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro Models

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel