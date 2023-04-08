Score $100 Off on the Latest M1 iPad Air and Accessories

This weekend brings exciting news for all Apple lovers out there. Amazon is offering a flat $100 off on the latest iPad Air (2022) with the M1 chip, along with amazing deals on iPad accessories.

The base variant of the latest iPad Air (5th Gen) with the M1 chip, 64GB of onboard storage, and Wi-Fi-only connectivity is available for a $100 discount this weekend. The tablet, which usually retails for $599, is available for $499 on Amazon right now. What’s more? This deal is available on all color models, so you get to pick the one you like.

For those looking for a reason to buy this iPad, this tablet from Apple offers a big 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and a form factor that’s similar to the costlier iPad Pro. It also features a 12MP Wide camera on the back and a 12MP front camera with the Center Stage feature that keeps track of you during video calls. Featuring stereo landscape speakers, this tablet is perfect for media consumption.

Deals on M1 iPad Air Accessories

In addition to the M1 iPad Air deal, Apple accessories are also on sale. Apple’s new Smart Keyboard Folio is now available for $159 instead of $179. The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), which is perfect for taking notes or drawing, is available for $112 instead of $129. Moreover, the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air is also available for $229 instead of $299, making typing a breeze.

