Deal: Save Big on Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and iPad mini

Good news for all Apple product lovers! If you were waiting for an opportunity to upgrade to the latest Apple products, now is the time. Amazon is offering fantastic deals on some of the most popular Apple gadgets, including the Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and iPad mini 2021.

Massive Savings on Apple Watch Series 8

Starting with the Apple Watch Series 8, you can get a discount of $70 on the 41mm GPS model. The model, which typically sells for $399, is now available for just $329 on Amazon. It is, however, worth noting that this deal is only available on select colors of the Apple Watch Series 8 models. Currently, Amazon is offering discounts on Midnight and Product(RED) colors.

The latest Apple Watch Series 8 comes with temperature-sensing capabilities, crash detection, a new Low Power Mode, and a battery life of up to 18 hours. It is also designed with an improved always-on Retina display and a durable ceramic shield front cover. If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, this is an excellent opportunity to save some money while upgrading to one of the best smartwatches available in the market.

➤ Amazon — Apple Watch Series 8 [Deal, $70 off]

Moving on to the AirPods Pro 2, you can now save $50 on these wireless earbuds. Originally priced at $249, the AirPods Pro 2 is available at a discounted price of $199. The AirPods Pro 2 is designed with active noise cancellation and adaptive EQ that automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear. With a sweat and water-resistant design, it is perfect for workouts, running, or even casual listening.

➤ Amazon — AirPods Pro 2 [Deal, $50 off]

Last but not least, the iPad mini 2021 is also available at a discount of $100. The Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB model of the Apple iPad mini, which launched for a price of $649, can now be purchased for just $549 on Amazon. The iPad mini 2021 is equipped with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, an 8.3-inch display, and a 12MP ultrawide front camera with Center Stage. With up to 10 hours of battery life and compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil, this iPad mini is perfect for both work and play.

➤ Amazon — iPad mini [Deal, $100 off]

