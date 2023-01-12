Deal: Score the Best Prices Yet on the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro Models

If you have been thinking about getting a new MacBook Pro, now is the time to press the buy button. In the latest deal, Amazon is offering flat $500 off on the 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro model.

Save Big on 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro

Amazon is currently offering the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max chipset, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $500 less. The laptop, which usually retails for $3,499 on Amazon, is currently available for $2,999. It is worth noting that the deal is only available on the Silver color variant of the MacBook Pro.

➤ Amazon — 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max, 1TB) [Deal, $500 off]

If you’re not willing to commit this amount of investment to the M1 Max MacBook Pro, Amazon is also offering $400 off on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chipset with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is available for $2,099. It is worth noting that the deal is only available on the Space Gray model.

➤ Amazon — 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 512GB) [Deal, $400 off]

It’s worth noting that the 2021 MacBook Pro features the new design. It comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display with a notch, a fast M1 Pro or M1 Max chipset, up to 21 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a six-speaker sound system. It also features MagSafe charging and a variety of connectivity ports, including a full-fledged HDMI port and an SDXC card slot.

