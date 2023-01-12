Deal: Score the Best Prices Yet on the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro Models

BY Sriansh

Published 12 Jan 2023

If you have been thinking about getting a new MacBook Pro, now is the time to press the buy button. In the latest deal, Amazon is offering flat $500 off on the 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro model. 

Save Big on 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro

Amazon is currently offering the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max chipset, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $500 less. The laptop, which usually retails for $3,499 on Amazon, is currently available for $2,999. It is worth noting that the deal is only available on the Silver color variant of the MacBook Pro.

Amazon — 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Max, 1TB) [Deal, $500 off]

If you’re not willing to commit this amount of investment to the M1 Max MacBook Pro, Amazon is also offering $400 off on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chipset with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is available for $2,099. It is worth noting that the deal is only available on the Space Gray model.

Amazon — 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 512GB) [Deal, $400 off]

It’s worth noting that the 2021 MacBook Pro features the new design. It comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display with a notch, a fast M1 Pro or M1 Max chipset, up to 21 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a six-speaker sound system. It also features MagSafe charging and a variety of connectivity ports, including a full-fledged HDMI port and an SDXC card slot.

Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we strive to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.

