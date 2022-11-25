Best MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Black Friday Deals

Black Friday 2022 is here, which means the best deals on your favorite devices are now available. In this article, we will take a look at the best Black Friday deals on Apple’s MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac.

MacBook Air

The first-generation M1 MacBook Air is available at a $200 discount this Black Friday. This is the lowest price yet on Apple’s first-generation custom Apple Silicon notebook. While this MacBook model is not the latest, it offers plenty of power under the hood with an Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space. It also has a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID authentication.

➤ Amazon — M1 MacBook Air [Deal, $200 off]

M2 MacBook Air, which launched just a couple of months ago, is also available at an attractive discount. The 256GB storage variant has been discounted by $150 on Amazon, while the 512GB is currently $200 off. It’s worth noting that the M2 MacBook Air comes with a new design, better display, faster processor, MagSafe charging, and a number of upgrades over the previous generation. So, if you’re considering upgrading to a new laptop, this might be your best choice.

➤ Amazon — M2 MacBook Air 256GB [Deal, $150 off]

➤ Amazon — M2 MacBook Air 512GB [Deal]

MacBook Pro

Amazon is also offering massive discounts on the MacBook Pro models — both old and new. The recently launched M2 MacBook Pro, which carries the same design as the 2020 MacBook Pro but the newer second-generation Apple M2 chipset, is available for $150 off.

➤ Amazon — M2 MacBook Pro [Deal, $150 off]

On the other hand, last year’s MacBook Pro models are available for a considerably low price. Amazon is offering up to $499 off on both the 14-inch model and the 16-inch models. It’s worth noting that the 2021 MacBook Pro carries a new design, M1 Pro/M1 Max chipsets, MagSafe charging, better displays with a notch, and many more features. Check out the best features of the 2021 MacBook Pro right here before purchasing the device.

➤ Amazon — 14-inch MacBook Pro [Deal, $500 off]

➤ Amazon — 16-inch MacBook Pro [Deal, $500 off]

iMac

Lastly, let’s take a quick look at the deals available on iMac as well. Apple refreshed the design of the iMac last year. The new 24-inch iMac is powered by the M1 chip. This Black Friday, Amazon is offering the lowest prices ever on Apple’s desktop computers. You can grab up to $149 off on the 24-inch M1 iMac right now. The company is also offering deals on the Intel iMac, but we would still suggest you to go with the Apple Silicon model as it offers a new design, better chipsets, and an overall better user experience.

➤ Amazon — 24-inch M1 iMac [Deal, $150 off]

If you find better deals on the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iMac models, drop a comment and share it with our readers!